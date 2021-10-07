Separate cell for SCs for redressal of plots related complaints: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a separate cell will be constituted for persons belonging to Scheduled Castes category for redressal of complaints related to plots, Aawas Yojana and Makaan Marammat Yojana. Along with this, a separate portal will be created for these complaints and an officer will also be appointed for the same. The Chief Minister was speaking to the members of the State Working Committee of Haryana BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha at his residence on Wednesday.



During the direct interaction with the members, the Chief Minister took feedback regarding the problems being faced at the grassroots level.

Big programme to be held in every block on the birth anniversary of renowned persons

Khattar said that on the birth anniversary of renowned persons, programmes should be organized at the block level, so that their ideology can reach the people. For this, the State Government has made a budget provision of Rs 10 crore under the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasaar Yojana. He asked them to inform the concerned Deputy Commissioner one month in advance with regard to organizing the programme at the block level so that the funds can be received on time for the arrangements under the scheme.

Khattar urged the people to assert their authority. It is very important to speak against injustice. If any officer demands bribe in return for providing benefits under any Scheme, then raise a complaint in this regard. Strict action will be taken against such official immediately. Children between 5 years to 15 years will not dropout from school

Khattar said that no child falling between the age group of 5 years to 15 years will drop out of school after the data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra is verified. Every child will be tracked so that he is not deprived of his Right to Education.

The Chief Minister said that the members should be aware of the Government Schemes so that the benefits of these Schemes can reach its eligible beneficiaries. He asked the members to prepare a list of poor families so that it can be used for the implementation of the Government Schemes.

Khattar said that soon libraries will be set up in Scheduled Caste Chaupals after conducting a survey. He further directed the officers of the concerned Department to be present on the spot to conduct the survey. (End).