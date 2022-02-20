Senior journalist Ravish Tiwari dies in Ggm hosp

New Delhi: Senior journalist and Indian Express national bureau chief Ravish Tiwari died on Saturday after battling cancer for nearly two years.

Tiwari, 40, is survived by his wife Poojya, parents and a brother. He was taken to a hospital in Gurugram on Friday afternoon and died in the early hours of Saturday, his family and friends said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were among the many who condoled the death of the journalist, always seen with a smile on his face. He had been associated with Indian Express for 12 years following his stint in an economic daily and a magazine.

The prime minister spoke to Tiwari's wife to offer his condolences while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the family in Gurugram.

"For Ravish Tiwari, journalism was a passion, and he chose it over lucrative professions. He had an enviable knack for reporting and incisive commentary.

"His sudden and shocking demise silences a distinct voice in the news media. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," the president said on Twitter.

The prime minister described Tiwari as insightful and humble.

"Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his pain at the untimely demise and said "he was a young, bright and professional journalist, full of life .

Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur tweeted that Tiwari was "a scholar with a sharp mind and had deep insights into the socio-political events of our times .

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also sent in their condolences.