Senior CPI(M) leader T Sivadasa Menon dies at 90
Malappuram (Kerala): Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala finance minister T Sivadasa Menon died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, party sources said. He was 90.
His end came at 11.30 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, they said.
He is survived by two daughters. His cremation will be held on Wednesday at Manjeri.
Starting his career as a high school teacher in Mannarkkad, Menon entered politics by organising teachers' unions.
After holding important positions in this field, Menon rose to become a prominent leader of the CPI(M).
He was elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987, 1991 and in 1996 as a CPI(M) candidate from Malampuzha constituency in Palakkad district.
He served as Minister for Electricity and Rural Development in the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by E K Nayanar in 1987-1991.
Later, Menon served as the Minister for Finance in the Nayanar ministry for five years from 1996 to 2001.
He also held various positions in the CPI(M) including as a member of its state secretariat.
