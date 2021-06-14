Senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh passes away

Dehradun/New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in New Delhi on Sunday.



The 80-year-old senior Congress died at the Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi where she had gone to attend a party meeting, Uttarakhand Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said quoting her son Sumit Hridayesh.

Hridayesh was a Congress MLA from Haldwani and one of the senior-most Congress leaders from the state.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year and had undergone a heart surgery after her recovery.

Hridayesh had attended a party meeting chaired by party in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday.

Hridayesh's officer on special duty Abhinav Mishra said her last rites will be held in her hometown Haldwani on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled her demise and lauded her contributions.

"Dr. Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Indira Hridayesh leaves behind a legacy of public service as an MLA, MLC, minister and leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand, the Congress chief said, adding that "above all, she was a dedicated lifelong Congressperson".

"She was particularly popular amongst her colleagues for her knowledge of legislative processes and procedure as also her performance as an able administrator. Her contribution to the Congress party will be treasured and cherished by all," Sonia Gandhi said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Received the sad news about the demise of Dr Indira Hridayesh, a strong link of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. She worked till the end for public service and the Congress family. Her social and political contributions are an inspiration. Condolences to her loves ones".