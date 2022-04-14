Senior BJP leader, 2 others from Himachal join AAP

New Delhi: A senior BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Wednesday, saying he was fed up with the policy of the saffron party. Harmel Dhiman, who was national executive member of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, joined the AAP along with his supporters in the presence of senior party leaders.



Along with Dhiman two other BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh Devraj and Jagdish Pawar also joined the AAP.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said more BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh are set to join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party soon. Dhiman ji is a well-known face in Himachal Pradesh. Fed up with the BJP's policy, he is joining the Aam Aadmi Party today. He was actively associated with the BJP for the past 30 years and was serving as the national executive member of the BJP's SC Morcha , Jain told reporters.

Dhiman also served as vice president of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh SC Morcha earlier, he added While Devraj had been two-time Mandal president for the BJP in Himachal, Pawar was two term Pradhan (village head) and served as the member of the block development council and district council in the hill state, Jain said. At least 1000 people from the BJP will join the Aam Aadmi Party soon. I will soon be visiting Kasauli in this connection, he added.