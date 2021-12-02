'Send Dam Safety Bill to select committee'

New Delhi: Opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the DMK, demanded from the government in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 be sent to a parliamentary select committee, saying it needs scrutiny as it is "unconstitutional and encroaches upon the states' rights".

The bill seeks to provide for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of specified dams for the prevention of dam failure-related disasters and an institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

It was passed by the Lok Sabha in 2019. After Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat moved the bill for the consideration of the House, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva moved an amendment to the bill to send it to a select committee.

Moving the amendment, Siva said, "India is a union of states. The unique feature of our democracy and the Constitution is that it works on federalism. The states have their own rights. Entry 17 of the states' list provides for the states to make laws with regard to water supply, drainage, embankment etc."

"Most of the bills that have been brought are transgressing into the powers of the states. This bill provides for the constitution of a national committee for dam safety as well as an authority.... The control (of these) comes under the Centre and the appointment of the state representatives and experts also comes under the Centre," he added.