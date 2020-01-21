Sena objects to the political misuse of 'Tanhaji' trailer

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut kicked off a fresh controversy by taking objections to a trailer of 'Tanhaji' film being allegedly misused for politics in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, here on Tuesday.

The tongue-in-cheek trailer depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the trusted military Commander Tanaji Malusare, while Delhi Aam Aadmi Party Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is lampooned as Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Guided by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tanhaji had fought the historic battle for Sinhagad Fort in Pune on February 4, 1670 which was under the control of a Rajput commander, Udaybhan Singh Rathore, guided by Maharaja Jai Singh I, an ally of the Mughals.

A comparison has been drawn to the battle of Sinhagad Fort with the Delhi elections and the website has said: "Jo Dilli Jeet Gaya, Samjho Dil Jeet Gaya".

"Misusing the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not proper and will not be tolerated," warned Raut of the trailer on Tuesday.

The trailer has been uploaded by a website "Political Kida", considered close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The website has uploaded it on its social media sites and it has gone viral, eliciting strong reactions from various quarters.