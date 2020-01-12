Sena MLAs 'dissatisfied' in Maha: Rane
Thane: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane has claimed that 35 of the 56 Shiv Sena MLAs in the state are "dissatisfied" with their party leadership.
Talking to reporters here at a function on Saturday night, Rane, currently a Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP quota, dubbed the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation as "non- performing", saying the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress took more than five weeks to form government in the state. He expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Maharashtra.
The BJP has 105 MLAs, and the Shiv Sena only 56 and of them also 35 are "dissatisfied", Rane claimed, without elaborating.
He also said that Thackeray government's promise of loan waiver for farmers is "hollow" as there is no timeline on when it will be implemented.
Referring to Chief Minister Thackeray's visit to Aurangabad on Thursday, Rane said he came back without announcing any plans or giving any funds to the region.
