Seminar to train officials for curbing narcotics: Hry

Chandigarh: A special seminar will be organized in Haryana to provide training to officers and employees of various departments to monitor the movement of narcotics and ensure speedy action at all levels in registered cases.



While giving directions in the meeting of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau here today, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that the Police, Health, Social Justice and Empowerment Departments should participate in this seminar to be organized by Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, so that all the departments can take this programme ahead with mutual coordination. He said that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) should be modernized so that the investigation process in FSL can be further expedited.

Kaushal said that the State Drug Controller should keep a strict vigil on the supply and use of chemicals and other raw material used for making medicines in the state.