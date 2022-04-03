Seminar on pollution and urban planning in NCR held

Chandigarh: In a novel attempt to have a better understanding of pollution and its associated impact on Urban Planning in NCR, the Haryana IAS Officers Association brought experts, academicians, and the administrative wing of the State Government together on a single platform to share their ideas and opinions during a first of its kind seminar and open discussion on 'Pollution and Urban Planning issues in NCR' held here on Saturday.



Welcoming the dignitaries who attended the seminar, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal who is also the Association president, said that these seminars not only provide a golden opportunity of bringing together the administrative wing and these experts to share their expertise but it also enterprises the spirit to collectively brainstorm innovative solutions. "Post-COVID, today's seminar becomes more important as for almost two years virtual mode has remained key communication mode for us. Hence, I am sure that such seminars would certainly prove to be millstones in having a better understanding of the role of governance in a changing milieu with a special focus on bringing together pioneering minds" he added.

The seminar which was organised at the Art college auditorium in sector 10 Chandigarh, saw the participation of renowned speakers and experts including the Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management in the National capital Region and Adjoining areas, Dr M M Kutty, Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board P Raghavendra Rao and former Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), Professor Jagan Shah and the Association Members.

Lauding the efforts of the Haryana Government to curb stubble burning, Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining areas, Dr M M Kutty, said that the State has shown a significant process in controlling stubble burning and hoped that Haryana would continue its pace to resolve this issue.

Addressing the officers, Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, P Raghavendra Rao talked about the governance aspects of tackling the pollution issue.

"Young officers play a pivotal role in chalking out the strategies, rules and regulations related to Air Quality. Therefore, consent management becomes a significant area for every officer," he added.