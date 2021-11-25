Seminar held to mark 50 years of India-B'desh friendship

New Delhi: A Seminar titled "India-Bangladesh: Fifty Years of Friendship" was organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) at the India International Centre (IIC), on Wednesday to commemorate 50 Years of India-Bangladesh Friendship as well as the decisive victory in the India-Pakistan War 1971.

General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff (Indian Army) and Patron, CLAWS, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh H.E. Muhammad Imran and Lt Gen M Harun-Ar-Rashid, Bir Protik (Retd), former COAS (Bangladesh Army) were the Chief Guests for the event.

The seminar cum webinar focused on enhancement of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations. Measures like, tourism and common culture as soft power diplomatic tools, need for improved infrastructural connectivity and economic integration were deliberated upon. The seminar also dealt with the fact that, increased bilateral ties bring along increased challenges and that both the countries should be ready to meet such challenges jointly and with patience.

During his address to the audience, the Indian Army Chief remarked that India Bangladesh friendship is a tribute to the collective will of the Bangla People who stood for their right to liberty and independence, the uncountable freedom fighters who made the supreme sacrifice for their motherland, and the leaders who led from the front to give birth to the dream of an independent Bangla nation.