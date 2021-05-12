Selling fake drugs in MP may soon result in life imprisonment

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister for Home Affairs and the spokesperson of the government Dr Narottam Mishra said that Covid-19 pandemic had the most spread in the Congress rule states and they transmitted it to other parts. He also said that the second wave of the outbreak came into Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra.



Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday here, Dr. Mishra also said the government was considering bringing a provision of life imprisonment against those who indulged in trading and uses of fake medicines in the state.

"Congress leaders should talk about Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh where the epidemic is the most transmitted and its horrors are more there", Mishra said. "Before raising the questions over MP government, they should think about it as an introvert. We are not blaming them for spreading because it is a global pandemic", the minister said.

Various cases of selling and inoculating the fake Remdesivir injections have been reported in Jabalpur, Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior in the state. A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president of Jabalpur region, Sarabjeet Singh Mochka along with two others ( connected with the Gujrat's spurious Remdesivir injections racket) has been arrested in a fake Remdesivir injections scam case in which over one lakh fake injections were sold to hapless people trying to save their loved ones during the pandemic. He added that the law department was being consulted for amending the law to take legal action against the enemies of human beings who trade fake medicines.

Law Minister Mishra also added that strict actions were being taken against such people under the National Security Act (NSA) for selling fake drugs, but soon it will also be brought under the Food Adulteration Act (FAA). The state has recently provisioned life imprisonment against those who commit such acts by amending the FAA.