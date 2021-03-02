Self-analyse your contribution & acceptability: BJP chief to party leaders in faction-ridden Rajasthan

Jaipur: BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party leaders in Rajasthan to do self-analysis about their contribution to the organisation and work to take everyone along, remarks which come in the backdrop of rising factionalism in the state unit.

Addressing a state executive committee meeting here, Nadda said that leaders who have been in the party for long tend to stop doing self-analysis.

"Knowingly or unknowingly, we assume that we know everything. This is the beginning of stagnation... the truth is our productivity decreases...," he said. "I request everyone here to do self-analysis. What is your commitment, your relevance? Politics is a place where you have to relevant. Relevance means how much are you contributing to the party... how much are you acceptable. As a leader, you will have to develop the quality of taking along everyone which will increase your acceptance, he said in a candid address.

The meeting was attended by the party's central office-bearers from Rajasthan and functionaries of the state unit.

BJP national general secretary and state in charge Arun Singh, union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, leader of opposition in state assembly Gulabchand Kataria, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders were present on the stage.

Nadda's visit assumes significance as it came ahead of Raje's planned 'dharmik yatra' next week, seen as an attempt to re-assert her influence in the state unit after maintaining a low profile since the BJP's defeat in 2018 assembly polls.

The party, which will soon be facing bypolls in four assembly seats, has distanced itself from Raje's 'yatra', saying it was a "personal matter".

In signs of growing factionalism in the party, Raje's supporters have raised the demand to declare her as the CM candidate for the next elections. A 20-odd MLAs recently expressed resentment against the state leadership for allegedly not being allowed to raise public interest issues in the assembly.

Are we working with maturity? There should be self-analysis, Nadda said at the meeting while stressing that the leaders should keep on striving to enhance their relevance, acceptance and maturity.