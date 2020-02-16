Sedition case: Three engineering students from Kashmir released
Bengaluru: Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges in Hubballi district were released after execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC, police said on Sunday.
The three students studying in a private engineering college in Hubballi were arrested on Saturday for raising pro- Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the ghastly terrorist attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.
The students were released after they executed a bond under 169 CrPC, wherein they come back whenever they are summoned, Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner R Dilip said.
Section 169 of the CrPc is involved when the investigating officer is of the view that there was no sufficient evidence to produce an accused before a court for remand.
On the media reports about bail given to the Kashmiri boys, the police commissioner said they got confused.
