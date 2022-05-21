Security situation getting worse day by day: Omar

Jammu: Asserting that tourism activity and the number of flights to Kashmir cannot be considered as signs of normalcy, former J& chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the security situation was getting worse day by day.



Abdullah, the National Conference vice president, said the state of fear was such that Kashmiri Pandit employees were ready to leave their jobs and run away from Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing protests by Kashmiri Pandits since the killing of community member and government employee Rahul Bhat by terrorists inside his office in Budgam's Chadoora on May 12.

"Fights and tourism are not (signs of) normalcy. Normalcy is that there should be no fear and terror. Kashmiri Pandits should not run away. They are ready to leave their jobs. Is this normalcy?" he told reporters at his party's office here.

He said that Kashmiri Pandit employees met leaders of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) seeking justice. "PADG leaders went to Lieutenant Governor to ensure that they don't leave valley. It is not normalcy," he added.

Omar Abdullah, replying to a question on the government's claim that normalcy has returned to Kashmir as there is a heavy rush of tourists and flights amid decrease in stone pelting, said that his government had also brought stone pelting under control several times in the past.

"If an employee become target on his own seat in a busy office, or cop gets killed at home, if this is new face of normalcy, I cannot say anything," he added.

"We feel sorry that innocent people are being killed one after another. Minorities are being killed. Police persons are being killed. Civilians are getting killed in cross-firing and targeted killings," he said.