'Security lapse rant being made to reap political benefits'

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at BJP leaders on Friday, alleging that a rant about security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state is being made to reap political benefits in other poll-bound states and save themselves from humiliation as Modi would have had to address a gathering of 500 people when arrangements for 70,000 were made.

Along with Congress leader Alka Lamba, Sidhu launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has accused the Congress of conspiring to physically harm the prime minister.

The cricketer-turned-politician alleged that by defaming Punjab, the leaders of the saffron party want to reap political benefits in other poll-bound states.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday, after which he returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

The Punjab government has maintained that there was no security lapse, but has ordered a probe into the incident.

"It is an attempt to save themselves from humiliation, because it must never have happened that a prime minister addressed 500 people when 70,000 chairs were arranged (for the BJP's Ferozepur rally on Wednesday).

"What does this show and that too at a programme of the prime minister? They (BJP leaders) stand exposed. It is very clear that they have no support in the state,"

Sidhu said.