Security beefed up after pro-Khalistan voice-messages against Himachal CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh police have beefed up security for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, apart from BJP National president J P Nadda and union minister for I&B following pro-Khalistan voice messages to Shimla journalists threatening not to allow Himachal CM to unfurl national flag on August 15.



Pre-recorded voices messages were flashed to journalists in the morning on behalf of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the general counsel for Sikh For Justice (SoF) conveying not to allow Chief Minister to hoist tricolour in Himachal Pradesh, a state earlier part of united Punjab.

Panicked journalists informed the police, over a social media group and also posted the pre-recorded threatening messages giving a call to all farmers of Punjab and also Khalistan supporters to block Jai Ram Thakur from performing the national flag hoisting ceremony.

"We will not allow Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to hoist Indian Tricolour," the call further stated that, "Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab –where we are seeking a referendum. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over areas of HP which were part of Punjab," the caller said.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said the police have taken all possible steps to investigate and identify the caller, which apparently originated from the USA, where Pannu holds a visa.

"There is a case already registered against him by the NIA but since he happens to be a US passport holder, nothing could be done against him so far," he added.

On our part, said Kundu, we have upgraded the security for the Chief Minister and two other dignitaries –J P Nadda and Anurag Thakur, who hails from Himachal Pradesh. The SPs in all districts have been informed to take precautionary steps in view of the threat calls, and those SPs posted in the border districts should also hold a meeting with their counterparts for limited purposes relating to the calls.

The Police also tweeted saying "We are in receipt of pre-recorded messages from pro-Khalistani elements from overseas sent to some journalists. HP police is fully capable of securing the state and preventing anti-national elements to thwart peace and security in the state in cooperation with the central security and intelligence agencies."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the police were verifying and investigating the matter but it's very clear.

He said "he will be hoisting the national tricolour wherever the state government decides as venue for next Independence Day function. We are not the one who will get cowed down by such threats."

This is the first time when such calls were made to Shimla journalists, including this reporter.

Only some days back some pro-khalistan slogans were seen written on some road milestones in Chintpurni area of Bilaspur.