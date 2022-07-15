Security at Bharatpur temple up after letter threatens to behead priest

Jaipur: The security at a temple in Rajasthan's Bharatpur was tightened after a letter threatening to behead its priest was recovered on Friday, police said.



Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said there has been a dispute for some time between the present and former priests of the temple, which is located inside a college.

The letter could be connected to this dispute, he said.

"We have provided security to the temple and efforts are being made to identify the person behind the letter," he said.



