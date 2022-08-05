'Second shift of CUET-UG scheduled on Aug 4 cancelled across all centres'

New Delhi: The second shift of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG scheduled on Thursday was cancelled across all centres while its first shift was postponed for few centres across 17 states due to administrative and technical reasons, National Testing Agency officials said.



"Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) 2022 scheduled for August 4 (first shift) has been postponed to August 12 for a few examination centres in 17 states," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, National Testing Agency (NTA).

"Further, because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm," she added.

Parashar said reports were asked from the observers and city coordinators on ground.

"Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for August 4 (from 3 pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between August 12 and 14, 2022.

"The same admit card will be valid for the candidates whose examination have been postponed. In case, the August 12-14, 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number," she said.

Many candidates alleged that Internet servers had "gone down" during the examination while several others took to social media and posted purported National Testing Agency (NTA) notice outside of exam centres that read: "The CUET exam scheduled at this centre today is postponed to August 12"

"I and my father travelled 300 km to the exam centre. But after arrival officials said that my exam is cancelled due to technical problems. What kind of joke is this?" a candidate alleged in a tweet.

Another Twitter user wrote: "CUET Exam scheduled today has been postponed to 12th August. NTA exam centre Noida Sector 64. No information in advance. We have lots of time to waste."

"My CUET slot-1 exam dated August 4 at NTA centre 3 Noida 64 has been cancelled and rescheduled to August 12. Please NTA provide me with a clear image of the admit card and centre details for the rescheduled exam," Dhiraj Kumar wrote on Twitter.

"The tests in many systems weren't getting started because of which students had to sit idle for hours," a Twitter user alleged.

The NTA is conducting CUET(UG) - 2022 from July 15 to August 20 (excluding the days of other undergraduate examinations, and gazetted holidays) at 489 centres located in approximately 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India.