Search operation ends, Army officer's body found from Jodhpur lake

Jodhpur: A six-day-long search operation for an Army officer came to an end on Tuesday when his body was finally found by divers from a lake here in the afternoon.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Neeraj Sharma said the body of Captain Ankit Gupta was recovered from the Kalyana lake at about 3 pm and was immediately taken to the Military Hospital.

It is not confirmed yet whether his last rites would be performed in Jodhpur or at his native place.

Captain Gupta of the 10 Para (Special Forces) unit of the Army had jumped into the lake from a helicopter with some fellow personnel during an exercise on Thursday afternoon.

While the others resurfaced immediately after jumping into the water, Captain Gupta failed to show up, thereby triggering the search operation.

The six-day-long search operation in the lake was one of the longest such operations, in which a special camera team, the MARCOS unit of the Navy, the NDRF, the SDRF, a Civil Defence team, private local divers as well as divers and experts from the Army and the police tirelessly embarked upon a mission to search the drowned officer day and night.