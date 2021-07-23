Scrap farm laws immediately: TMC in Rajya Sabha

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs in Rajya Sabha demanded on Thursday that the draconian farm laws should be scrapped immediately.



While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Derek O' Brien said during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha, the party legislators urged the deputy chairman not to allot time to discuss the issue instead repeal the laws immediately.

Later, Roy said despite repeated requests, the Centre had not taken any step to resolve the impasse. "The dilly-dally attitude of the Centre has affected the farmers badly and time has come when it should come forward and resolve the impasse," he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool MPs, both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met over lunch at the residence of Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Thursday afternoon. Abhishek Banerjee, the newly appointed all India general secretary of the party attended Lok Sabha on Thursday and held discussion with his colleagues. This was Banerjee's maiden visit to Delhi after getting the new post.

It was learnt the MPs discussed the strategies to be formulated to put pressure on the Modi government on key issues like the failure to bring down the prices of fuel and cooking gas and Covid pandemic, Pegasus issue and scrapping of the farm laws. Yashwant Sinha, TMC national vice-president and PK also met the Parliamentarians over lunch.

It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is going to Delhi for 2 to 3 days next week.

She will meet the Prime Minister and is most likely to meet the President. She had also requested the opposition leaders on Wednesday to fix a meeting so that she could meet them and begin talks to pave the way for the unity of the opposition parties against the BJP.