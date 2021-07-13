SCO meetings: Jaishankar to visit Tajikstan

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tajikistan on July 13-14 to attend the SCO Council meeting of Foreign Ministers and the Contact Group on Afghanistan which will review the worsening security situation in that country amidst speedy return of American forces to the US.



Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are also expected to attend these meetings.

While Jaishankar is expected to hold bilateral talks with foreign ministers of some participating countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meet, there was no official word on any bilateral interaction or pull aside with Pakistan or China. Announcing Jaishankar's visit, the external affairs ministry said the foreign ministers' conference will also assess the preparation for the upcoming meeting of SCO Council of Heads of States on September 16-17 in Dushanbe, and exchange views on current international and regional issues.