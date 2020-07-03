Scindia slams Cong on Emergency

Bhopal: BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enforcing nationwide lockdown, and hit out at his former party, the Congress, for imposing Emergency in 1975.



The former Union minister claimed that even when he was in the Congress he took a stand against the Emergency.

By announcing lockdown to contain coronavirus in time, Modi saved lakhs of lives, said Scindia, whose supporters bagged the lion's share in the cabinet expansion of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. "Prime minister Narendra Modi has the courage to take the right decision with far-sightedness and resolve. When the world trembled during the (coronavirus) outbreak, prime minister Narendra Modi in his address requested for a lockdown from March 25 and crores of countrymen followed it," he said.

Scindia, who alongwith his supporters quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March this year, was speaking at a virtual rally to mark the completion of 100 days of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

"Some people are asking what good has the lockdown done. Had our prime minister not announced the lockdown, the country would have witnessed a heavy load of body bags like other countries. By imposing lockdown, he has saved lakhs of lives,"

Scindia said. The Congress in 1975 imposed Emergency to cling to power, while Modi appealed for a lockdown to save lives and people obeyed the "pradhan sevak's" appeal wholeheartedly, he said.