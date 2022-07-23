Scindia, Pradhan in Kolkata for 'Pravas' campaign
teamkolkata: Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Kolkata on Saturday to participate in organisational meetings as part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign across the country.
The saffron party has launched the campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha
constituencies ahead of the 2024 elections.
BJP has designated a Union minister or a central leader as a 'Pravas minister' and in-charge of a cluster comprising four-five Lok Sabha seats.
Scindia, the civil aviation minister, has been appointed as the 'Pravas minister' for Dumdum seat, which the
party lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
"Scindia will start his tour with a visit to Dakshineswar Temple. Then he will visit various areas in Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, where he will hold closed-door meetings with BJP leaders to look into various aspects for strengthening the organisation," a senior leader said.
He is likely to address the media near Dakshineswar Temple.
Pradhan, the Union education minister, has been made the in-charge of a cluster of five Lok Sabha seats in and around Kolkata and the 'Pravas minister' for Kolkata North and Jadavpur constituencies.
"Pradhan will visit various areas of Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, hold a press conference at Sealdah Metro station and meet SSC job protesters near Gandhi statue in central Kolkata," the BJP leader added.
