Scientists develop cost-effective sensor to detect explosives rapidly

New Delhi: In a first, Indian scientists have developed a thermally stable and cost-effective electronic sensor for rapidly detecting explosives of high magnitude.



As per experts, the development would prove to be a vital role in strengthening the country's capabilities in the fight against terrorism as it is effective in detecting nitro-aromatic chemicals used in high-energy explosives. The detection of explosives without destroying them is essential for protection, and criminal investigations, minefield remediation, military applications, ammunition remediation sites and security applications.

"Non-destructive sensing of nitro-aromatic chemicals (NACs) is difficult. While earlier studies are based mostly on photo-luminescent property, detection of the basis of conducting property has not been explored so far. Detection on the basis of conducting property helps in making a handy detection device where results can be seen with the help of a LED," the Ministry of Science & Technology said in an official statement.

The detector has been developed by a team of scientists led by Dr Neelotpal Sen Sarma from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Guwahati.

"An electronic sensing device build around a polymer gas sensor can quickly detect the explosive on-site," said Dr Neelotpal Sen Sarma.

The sensor device comprises of three layers--polymers copolysulfone of cholesteryl methacrylate along with 1-hexene (PCHMASH), and copolymer of poly-2-vinyl pyridine with acrylonitrile by sandwiching PCHMASH in between two P2VP-Co-AN outer layers by stainless steel (SS) mesh.

The sensitivity of the system is determined by monitoring the change in the impedance response with time (sec) in the presence of the vapour of the analyte (picric acid), it said.

"The device can be operated at room temperature, has a low response time and negligible interference from other chemicals. The fabrication is very simple, is negligibly affected by humidity, and the cholesterol-based polymers used are biodegradable," it further said.