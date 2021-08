Schools, colleges reopen for classes 9-12 in Karnataka after five months

Bengaluru: Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges here and in other districts of Karnataka where COVID test positivity rate is less than two per cent reopened for students of classes 9-12 on Monday after a gap of five months.



The Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai likened the reopening to freedom for students from COVID-19.

"Students are very happy. It's like, they have got a freedom today from COVID-19. August 15 is celebrated as a freedom for the country but for our students from classes ninth, tenth, 11th and 12 it's a real freedom for them with the opening of schools," Bommai told reporters after visiting a few schools in the city.

He said students were facing a lot of issues in online classes such as communication and network problems but here in the physical classes they can interact with their teachers better. Apart from better teaching and understanding, students are happy that they are now with their friends, the Chief Minister said.

Bommai told teachers, staff and students to follow COVID-19 norms. "There will be a experts' committee meeting by the month-end. Looking at the situation, we will take a call on two things -- one is regarding border districts and second is classes for class first to eighth standard," the Chief Minister explained.

At an event here, Bommai said if the reopening of schools become successful, August 23 will be celebrated as Education Day just as September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day.

He also said that this day is important as it will liberate children from COVID-19.