School teacher found hanging in UP classroom
Lucknow: A 49-year-old government school teacher was found hanging inside a classroom on Tuesday evening.
Ravindra Kumar Shukla, a resident of Rajajipuram, worked as a teacher in a primary school in Lalbagh. He was found hanging inside a classroom of the school, hours after the students had left.
According to teachers in the school, Shukla reached the school on time on Tuesday and took all classes. He participated in the prayers with students before they left for home.
Shukla then went to the main office and kept his mobile phone there. He went to the classroom and locked the door from outside and left.
No one knows when he returned to the classroom and committed suicide.
Much later, a watchman saw him hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the school authorities who, in turn, called the police.
Shukla was taken to the Trauma centre where he was declared brought dead.
No suicide note has been found.
Other teachers in the school said that he was suffering from chronic stomach ailments and may have taken the drastic step due to depression.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are on.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Azam Khan surrenders with wife and son, sent to jail26 Feb 2020 8:51 AM GMT
PM Modi Appeals For 'Peace, Brotherhood' Amid Delhi26 Feb 2020 8:36 AM GMT
AAP leader Sanjay Singh attacks Delhi Police for 'failing'...26 Feb 2020 8:33 AM GMT
BJP leader Kapil Mishra's speech shameful, govt not doing...26 Feb 2020 8:32 AM GMT
Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia26 Feb 2020 8:28 AM GMT