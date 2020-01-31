School headmistress, parent arrested for "abuse" of Modi in drama
Bengaluru: Days after a sedition case was slapped against a school in Karnataka, its headmistress and a student's mother have been arrested for alleged involvement in the staging of a drama portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light over the CAA and NRC, police said on Friday.
The police action came after they questioned the two women, a few staff members of the Shaheen School in the district headquarters town of Bidar and students on Thursday.
They were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody, police said adding further investigation was on.
The drama was staged by students of fourth, fifth and sixth standard on January 21.
A sedition case was booked by police on January 26 against the school, along with some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on January 26, based on a complaint from social worker Neelesh Rakshyal.
The play uploaded on social media had gone viral.
Officials said, the utterances against the Prime Minister were not part of the original script, but the mother of a class six student allegedly incorporated them during the practice and the teacher allowed it to be part of the drama.
The complainant has alleged the school authorities 'used' the students to perform a drama where they "abused" Modi in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
The management tried to create 'fear' among the Muslims that they would have to leave the country if the CAA and NRC were implemented, Rakshyal had charged.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will make Ganga confluence of faith and economy:31 Jan 2020 1:45 PM GMT
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death...31 Jan 2020 1:45 PM GMT
School headmistress, parent arrested for 'abuse' of Modi in...31 Jan 2020 1:15 PM GMT
Jamia firing: Accused sent to 14-day protective custody31 Jan 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Hopes dashed but will fight till convicts are hanged:...31 Jan 2020 12:46 PM GMT