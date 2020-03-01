School blacklisted after its peon's house found functioning as board exam centre in UP
Deoria (UP): In a shocking case of cheating during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Board exams, the house of a
school peon had virtually turned into an exam centre, where answer sheets were being written by acquaintances of candidates prompting the district administration to blacklist the school.
Ramanand, who works at Karmayogi Shripati Babu Ucchtar Madhyamik Vidyalaya (a self-financed school) located in Bhatni area of the district, is absconding.
The incident took place on Saturday at his house when the Class 10 science exam was going on.
Deoria District Magistrate Amit Kishor told PTI on Sunday, "A complaint regarding the school was received that the answer sheets of science subject were being written at the house of the school peon on Saturday. The house of peon Ramanand was raided. The exam centre has been blacklisted. From next year, it will not be holding any board examination."
He added that 10 accomplices including the school principal have been arrested and action is being initiated against them. Five men and four women were found at the place during the raid.
The peon, though, is absconding.
Upon interrogation, the persons who were writing the answers inside the house said their acquaintances were appearing in the examination at the centre.
They also told officials that these activities were being done in connivance with the school principal and the peon.
"These people were caught red-handed writing the answer sheets of the science
subject. Two roll numbers were found written on the answer sheets apart from the stamp of the school and all the entries on the first page. Notes, answer sheets, writing material and unfilled answer sheets were also recovered," officials said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture2 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Syria, Libya agree to reactivate diplomatic missions2 March 2020 8:28 AM GMT
Turkish drone attacks kill 19 Syrian govt soldiers2 March 2020 8:27 AM GMT
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February2 March 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate 'goli maaro…' slogans:...2 March 2020 8:22 AM GMT