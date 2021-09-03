Scheme for journalists: Govt forms panel to review existing guidelines

New Delhi: The government set up a 12-member panel to review the existing guidelines of the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS). The Information and Broadcast Ministry constituted the committee on Thursday to make appropriate recommendations for changes to the guidelines of JWS. The panel is headed by Ashok Kumar Tandon, a member of the Prasar Bharati Board. Kanchan Prasad, Addl. DG of Press Information Bureau and other senior journalists from print, television and digital news organisations are also in the panel.

The terms of reference (ToR) of the committee include examining the need for such a revision of the quantum of ex-gratia payment. It further will look into the aspect of differentiation or parity between accredited and non-accredited journalists for availing benefits under the scheme. Also, any other aspect to be considered appropriate by the committee will be included in its ToR.

To give support to the journalists and their families in extreme hardship in a time-bound and transparent manner, the incumbent government formed the guidelines a couple of years back. Further, JWS is administered by a committee comprising Secretary (I&B) as the chairperson and Principal DG of PIB and Joint Secretary (P&A) as members along with non-official members who hold office for two years.

As per the ministry's data, in 2019-20, 19 journalists' families were provided ex-gratia amount due to their demise while, 9 journalists were provided assistance for ailments with a total amount of (approx) Rs 1.15 crore being disbursed as assistance during the year.

In the year 2020-21, 48 families of journalists' were given ex-gratia assistance, 31 under COVID deaths and 17 under non-COVID deaths. Assistance was provided to 2 journalists for disability and 6 for ailments. A total amount of Rs 2.6 crore was disbursed under the scheme in the year.

Latest, during 2021-22, a total of 82 journalist families have been given assistance. A sum of Rs 4.23 crore has been disbursed so far under JWS in the year 2021-22.