Scam calls: Paytm submits list of 3,500 phone numbers to MHA, others

New Delhi: Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) on Friday said it has submitted to the home ministry, Trai and CERT-In a list of 3,500 phone numbers used to make scam calls to dupe consumers in the country.

PPB claimed that it has also filed an FIR against these people with Cyber Cell for an immediate action to stop this scam.

"In a series of meetings with officials from the Trai, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and CERT-In, PPB charted out and explained the various phishing and fraudulent mobile phone SMS and call scams affecting digital payments users.

"In its discussions with the authorities, the company has made it clear that these frauds erode the trust of millions of Indians," PPB said in a statement.

It added that banks like PPB can identify the phone numbers of these fraudsters and prevent future frauds and scams with proactive involvement of law enforcement, regulators and telecom operators.

CERT-In a functional organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology with the object of securing Indian cyber

space.