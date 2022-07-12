SC to hear Varavara Rao's bail plea toady
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on Tuesday a plea filed by Telugu poet and an accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, P Varavara Rao, challenging the Bombay HC order rejecting his prayer for permanent medical bail in the matter.
A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit posted it for hearing on Tuesday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested that he be allowed to place on record a compilation of documents and the matter be heard tomorrow.
"Allow me to place it on record and have it tomorrow. His interim protection is till tomorrow," Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia.
Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Rao, said he has no objection to this.
"Can it be taken up today? I am ready, my friend is ready. We can finish it today," senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Rao said.
