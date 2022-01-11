SC to hear plea today on 'hate speeches' in Haridwar, Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a petition seeking a direction to ensure investigation and action against those who allegedly made hate speeches during two events held recently in Haridwar and the national capital.

The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

The petition, filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, has sought a direction for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an SIT into the incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community. On Monday, a bench headed by the CJI had taken note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that no action has been taken against those who made the hate speeches despite registration of FIR by Uttarakhand Police. "I have moved this PIL in respect of what happened in Dharam Sansad in Haridwar on December 17 and 19 (last year). We are living in difficult times where slogan in country has changed from 'Satyamev Jayate' to 'Shastramev Jayate'," Sibal had said.

The FIR has been filed but no arrests have been made, the senior lawyer had said, adding that no action would be possible without the intervention of this court. The bench had said that it would take up the matter for hearing.

The plea, which specifically referred to the "hate speeches" delivered between the "17th & 19th of December 2021 at Haridwar and Delhi", has also sought compliance of apex court's guidelines to deal with such speeches.