SC to hear plea related to probes against Jharkhand CM, others related to mining leases
New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea related to probes by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the mining lease allegedly granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi that this was a serious case where the probe agency has been filing sealed cover documents in the Jharkhand High Court before the issuance of notice and without giving them to the other side.
Will list tomorrow, the bench said.
This is a serious matter I seek to mention. A PIL was filed in the Jharkhand High Court which has not yet been admitted. Still, the ED comes and hands over sealed cover documents, one of the senior lawyers said.
The High Court is scheduled to continue hearing on Thursday the two PILs seeking CBI and ED probe into the mining lease allegedly granted to the chief minister and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
1988 road rage case: SC imposes one year sentence on Navjot Singh...19 May 2022 9:50 AM GMT
RS polls: Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong can easily win 1 seat each & BJP 2 in...19 May 2022 9:47 AM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: HC sends bail plea by Umar Khalid to another bench19 May 2022 9:44 AM GMT
HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case19 May 2022 9:41 AM GMT
US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues meets Dalai Lama19 May 2022 9:40 AM GMT