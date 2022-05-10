SC to hear plea for postponement of NEET-PG 22 exam

new delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on May 13 a plea of doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on May 21 on the ground that it will clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021.



A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha said that it will hear the matter which is already listed for hearing on Friday after senior advocate Rakesh Khanna mentioned for urgent listing of the petition.

The bench asked Khanna whether the petitioners want postponement of the examination to which he replied in affirmative.

Justice Chandrachud said, "How can we postpone a national examination? Anyway we will hear it next week."

Khanna said that the matter is already listed for Friday to which the bench said then it will hear it on May 13.

The plea filed through advocates Ashutosh Dubey and Abhishek Chauhan said, "The petitioners are the doctors who are doing their requisite internship with different hospitals across the country. The petitioners aspire to appear in NEET-PG examination 2022 scheduled to be held on May 21 for the purpose of choosing their career option as per their ranking, choice, and available options to them under different branches of medical

science for Post-Graduation Courses."

The plea sought direction to quash the notification dated February 4 issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for holding the NEET PG-2022 examination on May 21 and or defer the scheduled date of the examination.