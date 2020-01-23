SC to hear plea against imposition of NSA amid anti-CAA protests
New Delhi: The Supreme Court would hear on Friday a fresh plea challenging the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) in few states and the national capital empowering police to detain persons sans trial for a period of 12 months.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee is likely to hear the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma questioning the imposition of the NSA, saying that it has been done to curb and pressure people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on January 10 extended detaining powers to Delhi Police under the NSA for a three-month period starting January 19.
This allows police to detain a person for 12 months without trial.
