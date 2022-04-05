SC to hear next week plea of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, spouse

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week for hearing the appeal of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee against a Delhi High Court order dismissing their petition seeking quashing of summons issued to them in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Banerjee couple, that the plea be listed for urgent hearing.

We will list it next week, said the bench which also comprised Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

In a petition filed through lawyer Sunil Fernandes, Banerjee and his spouse have sought an ad-interim ex-parte stay of operation of the March 11 order of the Delhi High Court.

The plea has sought a direction to the ED that they be probed at Kolkata and Rujira Banerjee be exempted from personal appearance and be allowed to appear through her lawyer in the trial court.

A single-judge bench of the high court had denied the relief to Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife Rujira Banerjee who had challenged the September 10, 2021 summons issued to them and had sought direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to summon them for their appearance in Delhi since they are residents of West Bengal.

The high court had also dismissed Rujira's other petition which had challenged the ED's complaint filed in the money laundering case against her, the trial court order taking cognisance of that complaint, and the subsequent issuance of a summons for physical

appearance.