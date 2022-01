SC to hear matters in virtual mode from today

New Delhi: Amid the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Supreme Court on Thursday decided to hear all matters in virtual mode from Friday.

According to a circular issued by the apex court administration, with effect from January 7, the benches will sit at the residential offices.

Only extremely urgent mentioned' matters, fresh matters, bail matters, matters involving stay, detention matters and fixed date matters will be listed before the courts w.e.f (with effect from) January 10, 2022 till further orders, the circular said.

It said transfer petitions will be listed before the regular benches, instead of single judge bench, till further orders.

The circular said till further orders, applications for exemption from surrendering will also be listed before the regular benches, instead of chamber judge.

While hearing a matter on Thursday, Chief Justice N V Ramana, who was heading a bench which also comprised Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said unfortunately, again the problem of COVID-19 has started.

Unfortunately, again the problem has started and we are also conscious of this . It seems, we may not be able to hear cases through physical mode for the next four to six weeks, the CJI said.

On January 2, the apex court had decided to conduct all hearings in virtual mode for two weeks starting from January 3, in view of the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Supreme Court administration had issued a circular which stated that an earlier circular prescribing standard operating procedure (SOP) for physical hearing (hybrid hearing) will remain suspended for the time being.