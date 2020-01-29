Millennium Post
SC to hear Centre's plea for additional funds on February 11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on February 11 the Centre's plea seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional funds from successor firms of the US-based Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for giving compensation to victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also said that the plea would be heard by the apex court in a "different combination" of judges.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat, who is part of the five-judge bench, on Tuesday had offered to recuse himself from hearing the matter saying he had earlier appeared as a lawyer

for the Centre when the review plea in the case was adjudicated upon.

