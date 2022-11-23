SC to hear bail pleas of Christian Michel cases on November 28

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear on November 28 the bail pleas of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam in which CBI and

ED have lodged two separate cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala said that the two separate bail pleas can be heard on Monday.

A counsel for the probe agencies said that Additional Solicitor General S V Raju will be appearing in the matter and as he is travelling today, the hearing be adjourned.

Moreover, a letter seeking adjournment of the hearing has also been circulated, the lawyer said.

"We will start on Monday and then keep it (the matter) as part heard," the bench said.

Earlier in May this year, the top court had sought responses from CBI and ED on the bail pleas.

The Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

During the earlier hearing, the counsel for the accused had said that the case was covered under section 436A of CrPC (maximum period for which under trial prisoner can be detained) and he has undergone 50 per cent of the sentence for offence which he is alleged to have committed.