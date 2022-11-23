SC to hear appeal against Teltumbde bail on Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday an appeal by NIA against the bail granted to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.



A bench, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, took note of the submissions by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the stay on the operation on the high court's bail order is for a week only and the matter needed urgent hearing.

The solicitor general, at the outset, said the NIA has filed the appeal and the plea has been numbered and may be listed for an urgent hearing.

The bench also comprised justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala. Lawyer Aparna Bhat, appearing for Teltumbde, said she was appearing on caveat and she be given the copy of the NIA's plea.