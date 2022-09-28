SC to consider pleas challenging Centre's decision on Oct 12

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will examine if the challenge to the Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision has become a mere "academic exercise", and posted it for consideration on October 12.

As the hearing commenced, a constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer wondered if the matter survives for consideration at this stage.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, submitted that for all practical purposes the matter does not survive for consideration. However, the case can be examined as an academic exercise, he said.

"A five-judge bench for academic exercise when we are already burdened with such a large amount of pendency?" the court wondered.

"We will fix it for hearing on October 12. We will examine if it has become academic and if it can be heard at all," the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna said.

The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

On December 16, 2016, a bench headed by then Chief Justice TS Thakur referred the question of validity of the decision and other issues to a larger bench of five judges for authoritative pronouncement.