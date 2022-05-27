SC stays HC's bail condition of Azam Khan
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court's bail condition imposed on Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan directing the District Magistrate of Rampur for taking possession of land attached to the Jauhar University campus in an alleged grabbing of enemy property case.
A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi said that prima facie the Allahabad High Court's bail condition imposed on Khan is disproportionate and sounds like a decree of a civil court.
It sought a response from the UP government on the plea of Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by Allahabad HC related to Jauhar University.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, said that District Magistrate Rampur has issued a notice seeking to vacate buildings of the University and is seeking to demolish them.
The bench said it is staying the conditions imposed by the High Court and would hear the matter after the vacation.
On May 24, the top court had agreed to hear a plea by Khan challenging a bail condition imposed by the Allahabad High Court, which he claimed is for demolishing a part of his Jauhar University allegedly built by grabbing enemy property.
