SC stays Allahabad HC's 'Ram bharose' order on virus mgmt

New Delhi: Observing that high courts should refrain from passing directions not implementable, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court order relating to management of the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh in which it had also said that the entire healthcare system in villages and small cities of the state was "Ram bharose" (at God's mercy).

A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai said the directions of the High Court passed on May 17 shall not be treated as directives but an advice to the UP government.

At the same time, the bench said there are some observations in the order which may be well meaning but passed by the court in anxiety to provide relief to the general public.

Such directions cannot be implemented and it shall be treated as advice and not directions. The state government, which will work to provide facilities to the people will keep in mind the advice of the High Court , it said.

The bench said that looking at the matter in depth, We are of the opinion that the High Court should consider looking into the possibility of implementation while passing any directions, and if any such direction is not implementable, then the High Court should refrain from passing it .

It said the High Court should adopt the doctrine of impossibility (a situation when it is impossible for a party to perform), which has been upheld by this court.

We are staying the order but we are not staying the proceedings before the High Court. The matter be listed on July 14, the bench said while appointing senior advocate Nidesh Gupta as amicus curiae to assist in the matter.

It said the High Court while considering a matter on management of COVID-19 situation which has a national or trans-national ramification should refrain from dealing with it as the top court is seized of the issue.

Taking note of one of the directions of the Allahabad High Court that every village in UP should be provided with at least two ambulances having intensive care unit facilities, the bench said the state government has submitted that there are 97,000 villages in the state and it would not be "humanly possible" to provide such ambulances in one month.

While referring to another direction that five medical colleges of the state should be upgraded to PG Medical Institutes within four months, the bench noted that the state government has said that it is not "practically feasible" in such a short period of time.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, said that different benches of the High Court (single judge bench and double judge benches) are passing different orders on COVID management.