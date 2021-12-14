SC slams states for not giving wide publicity of portal on ex-gratia for Covid deaths

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed states for not giving wide publicity about a portal developed for disbursal of ex-gratia compensation for COVID-19 deaths. A bench of justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said unless wide publicity is given, people will not be able to know the portal address on which they can make an online application.



The top court noted that some states have not given any wide publicity by giving full details of the portal in advertisements in newspapers, more particularly in vernacular language papers, and local channels. It also noted that the particulars of the Grievance Redressal Committee constituted have also not been furnished. "Unless publicity is given to a common man he will not be able to know the portal address on which they can make an application online. Counsel appearing for Gujarat have stated at the Bar that before the next date of hearing advertisement shall be given in all newspapers, in particular the local newspapers," the bench said. The counsel for the Maharashtra government stated that it has received approximately 84,000 applications, out of which, as of today, 8,000 applicants have been paid ex-gratia compensation.

"It is very unfortunate that only 8,000 payments have been made. Counsel has submitted that the remaining will be paid ex-gratia compensation at the earliest. We direct them to make the payment after considering the application within a week from today. Put up on Wednesday," the bench said.