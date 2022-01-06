SC sets aside HC verdict on ex-WB Chief Secretary's plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Calcutta High Court verdict quashing an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal to transfer an application by former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay from Kolkata to New Delhi.



Holding that the HC verdict passed on October 29 last year was without jurisdiction, the apex court also expunged some "scathing and disparaging remarks" made against the principal bench of the tribunal in the order saying they were "unwarranted" and avoidable, "being sharp reaction on unfounded assumptions".

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar, while allowing the Centre's appeal against the high court verdict, granted liberty to Bandyopadhyay to assail the tribunal's order before the jurisdictional high court.

In the instant case, the High Court at Calcutta has usurped jurisdiction to entertain the writ petition challenging the order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal, New Delhi ., even after taking note of the fact that the Principal Bench of the tribunal does not lie within its territorial jurisdiction, the bench said.

In the circumstances, based on our conclusion, the impugned judgment and final order. passed by the High Court at Calcutta is to be held as one passed without jurisdiction and hence, it is ab initio void. Accordingly, it is set aside, the bench said in its 37-page judgement.

The apex court delivered the verdict on the Centre's plea challenging the high court order which was passed on a plea filed by Bandyopadhyay.

Bandyopadhyay had moved the Kolkata bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him in a matter related to attending a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the effects of cyclone Yaas' at the Kalaikunda Air Force station on May 28 last year. The proceedings were initiated by the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievance and Pensions.

The Centre had thereafter moved a plea before the tribunal's principal bench at New Delhi seeking transfer of the matter from Kolkata Bench to the principal bench. The Centre's plea was allowed by the chairman of the tribunal, sitting at the principal bench, and this order was challenged by Bandyopadhyay before the Calcutta High Court.

In its verdict, the apex court noted that the Centre had also raised grievance that the high court made some harsh or disparaging remarks in the judgment against the tribunal's chairman.