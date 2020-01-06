SC seeks explanation from Assam on allegations of communal statements by state NRC coordinator

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government over the allegation that the state coordinator for NRC was making communal statements.



"He should not be saying all this. You (Assam government) have to explain this. Whatever you want (to say)," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde observed after senior advocate Kapil Sibal drew the attention to the alleged statement made by the state NRC coordinator.

The bench was hearing the petition filed by an NGO which also sought removal of state NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma.

The NGO claimed that the new state coordinator's comments were against Bengali Muslims and Rohingyas.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Assam Government, said the NRC exercise in the state has been completed and there is no role left for the state coordinator.

Several other petitions have been filed relating to the NRC in Assam and the bench issued notices to the Centre and the state government and sought response within four weeks.

A petition was also heard in which it was stated that around 60 children have been excluded from the NRC but their parents have been granted citizenship through NRC.

Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Assam government, said such children will not be separated from their parents.

Venugopal said, "I cannot conceive children being sent to detention centres and being separated from their families. Children whose parents have been granted citizenship will not be sent to detention centres."

The bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said: "K K Venugopal, Attorney General for India, states that the children of parents who have been given citizenship through NRC, will not be separated from their parents and sent to detention centre in Assam pending decision of this application".

The apex court accepted the request of the Attorney General seeking four weeks' time to file reply to the application filed through advocate Aparna Bhat.