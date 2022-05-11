SC sedition order: Oppn says voice of truth cannot be suppressed now

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court put the application of sedition law on hold, the Opposition on Wednesday hailed the decision, saying the voice of truth can no longer be suppressed even as the government invoked the "Lakshman Rekha" to assert that none of the institutions should not cross the "boundary".



With the Opposition targeting the Centre after the Supreme Court's decision, the ruling BJP said the order must be viewed in the context of the overall positive suggestion of the government that it wishes to examine the matter which has been "duly accepted" by the court.

The Congress hailed the Supreme Court's decision, saying a clear cut message has gone to subjugators of dissent that "you can no longer suppress the voice of truth" and those critical of the government must be heard. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said "telling the truth is patriotism, not treason" and listening to the truth is 'Rajdharma', while crushing the truth is "arrogance". Do not fear, he urged people in his Twitter post reacting to the top court's decision.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said speaking truth to power cannot be sedition for it is "true nationalism and the true test" of how committed one is to the country and to the people.

"Supreme Court has finally spoken in a historical verdict by staying the sedition law. A clear cut message has gone today to suppressors and subjugators of public opinion, of dissent, of everyone who criticises the autocratic and dictatorial rulers and their policies, that you can no longer suppress the voice of truth, dissent, those critical of government must be heard and course corrections need to be done," Surjewala said in a statement.

Reacting to the development, the Left parties demanded that the Supreme Court should scrap the sedition law altogether and not wait for the government to review the same.

"The CPI(M) has always opposed the sedition law, saying it is anachronistic, brought in by the British to crush our freedom struggle and it has no place in the statute books in independent India. It's good that the SC has now ordered that this section must be kept in abeyance... The plea of the Modi government that it will review the cases is specious because it has been grossly misusing the sedition law to harass all dissent since 2014," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said at a press briefing here.

The CPI issued a statement welcoming the verdict by the Supreme Court and reiterated its demand to scrap the law. It claimed that the party's consistent position on this stood vindicated.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law and alleged that the BJP was using it to suppress those raising voice against its government.

TMC welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to keep in abeyance the sedition law, contending that the draconian law should be scrapped.

"SC once again played a historic role. It has held that all pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges of sedition framed under 124A of IPC be kept in abeyance and not to use this provision till further reexamination is over. Kudos," TMC national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tweeted. Later while talking to reporters, Ray said the draconian "British-era law should be scrapped".

Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra said it is a "great day for democracy".

"The Sedition law stands stayed. Kudos to the Supreme Court," she tweeted.

"Victory! Supreme Court stays Sec 124A- no new cases can be filed, existing cases can apply for bail & release immediately. Thank you to my lawyer Sr. Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan for his 1 pager which swung the day!" she wrote.