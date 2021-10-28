SC says firecracker ban not against any community

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday dispelled the impression that it was against particular group or community by banning firecrackers and said it cannot allow violation of rights of citizens under the guise of enjoyment. A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna made it clear that it wants full implementation of its orders.

Under the guise of enjoyment you (manufacturers) cannot play with lives of citizens. We are not against particular community. We want to send strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of citizens, the bench said. The apex court said the earlier ban order on firecrackers was passed after giving elaborate reasons. All firecrackers were not banned. It was in larger public interest. There is a particular impression being created. It should not be projected that it was banned for particular purpose.