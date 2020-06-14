SC restrains HP police from arresting Vinod Dua in sedition case, refuses to stay probe
New Delhi: In a relief to journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday ordered that he should not be arrested till July 6 in a sedition case lodged against him in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.
The top court said that Dua will have to join the investigation and there shall be no stay on the ongoing probe undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh police.
A bench of justices U U Lalit, M M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran issued notices to the Centre and the state government and sought their responses within two weeks.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in Bandra home14 Jun 2020 10:00 AM GMT
COVID-19 tests to be tripled, door-to-door survey in Delhi...14 Jun 2020 10:00 AM GMT
PoK will wish to be part of India; will lead to fulfilment...14 Jun 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Facebook AI model achieves 65% accuracy to detect deepfake...14 Jun 2020 7:14 AM GMT
Italian football chief hopes to reopen stadiums partially by ...14 Jun 2020 7:13 AM GMT